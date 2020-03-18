June 10, 1942 - March 16, 2020 On the afternoon of Monday, March 16, 2020, Mrs. Sue Helen Cantrell Jamison, age 77 of Old Fort, peacefully departed from this world and was welcomed into her heavenly home at her residence with her beloved family by her side. The daughter of the late Arthur Vernon Cantrell and Nellie Fowler Cantrell, she was born in Rutherford County on June 10, 1942. A member of Grace Community Church, Sue was a devoted and faithful servant of God who loved the gospel and spending time with her family. She was known as the caregiver to her late husband for fourteen years, as well as any animal she came across. A loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Aunt, Sue touched the lives of all who ever had the chance to know her and will be missed dearly by her family and friends. Sue was preceded in death by her siblings Julia Cantrell Brooks, Jack Edgar Cantrell, and Vera Brigman. Left behind to cherish her precious memories are her beloved son, Lee Jamison (Cindy), as well as her Siblings, Glenn Cantrell (Sylvia), Raymond Cantrell (Pat) and Sarah Owensby. She also leaves behind her precious granddaughter Gracen Jamison. A memorial service to celebrate Sue's life will be held at a later date at Grace Community Church with Reverend Jerry Lewis and Mrs. Diane Brooks officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Sue's honor can be made to Home Delivered Meals at 100 Spaulding Road, Marion, North Carolina 28752, or an animal shelter of your choice. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Jamison family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.
