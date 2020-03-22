August 26, 1941 - March 19, 2020 On the evening of Thursday, March, 19, 2020, Mrs. Mary Alice Cuthrell Jenkins, age 78 of Harrisburg, North Carolina, and formerly of Marion, North Carolina, departed from this world at Pruitt Health-Town Center, in Harrisburg. The daughter of the late Joseph "Bud" Cuthrell and Helen Hoyle Cuthrell, she was born in McDowell County on August 26, 1941. Mary Alice was an avid sewer and loved baking. She was known to have enjoyed her time being on the lake boating or fishing. She loved to watch movies and TV and could make anyone laugh. Her family was her pride and joy and she loved spending time with them making precious memories. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joe Cuthrell. Left to cherish her precious memory are her beloved husband of 59 love filled years, Charles R. Jenkins; four children, Amanda Barnhardt (Tony), Beverly Ragin (Jim), Chuck Jenkins and Ashley Staley (Benny); and one sister, Frankie Hall (Joe). She also leaves behind three beloved grandchildren, Shelby, Sydney, and Jordyn; and one precious great-granddaughter, Anabell; as well as a special niece, Debbie Watson. A graveside service to celebrate Mary Alice's life will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at 2:00 P.M., in the Glenwood Cemetery in Marion, North Carolina. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at Beam Funeral Service & Crematory on Sunday. A procession to Glenwood Cemetery will follow the visitation. Flowers are accepted and appreciated, however those wishing to make memorial donations in Mary Alice's honor are asked to consider a charity of one's choice. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Jenkins family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com , or call (828) 559-8111.
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
2170 Rutherford Road
Marion, NC 28752
2:00PM
369 Huntsville Dr #83
Marion, NC 28752
