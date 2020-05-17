July 16, 1925 - May 15, 2020 John "Johnny" Fleming Johnson, 94, of Nebo, passed over to his Heavenly Home Friday, May 15, 2020, at his residence. Born July 16, 1925, in Avery County, he was the son of the late Merritt Lindsay and Margaret Jane Benfield Johnson. Johnny was employed at Marion Manufacturing Company until his retirement. He was an avid traveler of the United States, and enjoyed woodworking and fishing. He was a member of Eastside Baptist Church and loved working for the Lord. Years ago, on any given day, you could catch Johnny changing the oil in the church buses, fertilizing the lawn around the buildings, painting the sanctuary, organizing the food pantry for the needy or building handicap ramps for members of the church just to name a very few of the things he did. Johnny was preceded in death by brothers, Ray, Harold, Paul, Junior Johnson and Earl Benfield; sister, Cleola Morgan; and son-in-law, James Cox. Johnny is survived by his wife of 69 years, Maude Harmon Johnson of the home; two daughters, Margaret Lane and husband, Donnie, of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., and Sharon Cox of Nebo; sister, Helen Braswell and husband, Charles, of Taylorsville; brother, C.W. Johnson of Taylorsville; three grandchildren, Chris Lane and wife, Nicole, Heidi Lane Cox and husband, Ray, and Jeff Cox; two great-grandchildren, Miller and Marlee Cox; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, May 18, at Nebo First Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Doug Worley Officiating. Flowers are welcomed and appreciated. Those wishing to make a memorial donation are asked to consider Nebo First Baptist Church, 5360 Hwy 70 East, Nebo NC 28761. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@mcdowellnews.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.