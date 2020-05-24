July 20, 1947 - May 22, 2020 Susan K. Jowers, 72, of Swannanoa, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. Susan was born July 20, 1947, in Medford, Wis., to the late Reuben H. Knorr and Virginia W. Knorr. She then moved to West Palm Beach, Fla., where she graduated from Palm Beach High School. In 1981, she moved to Marion, where she lived until 2018, and she then moved to Swannanoa. Susan was a nurse's aide and attended Grassy Branch Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Leroy Jowers. Susan is survived by her brother, Glen A. Knorr and wife, Becky; one nephew and one niece. The family will receive friends Sunday, May 24, from 2 to 3 p.m., at Grassy Branch Baptist Church in Asheville. A celebration of life service will immediately follow at the church with the Rev. Lonnie Ray officiating. A graveside service will be held Monday, May 25, at 11 a.m., at Turkey Cove Cemetery in Marion. At other times, the family will be at the home of Glen Knorr. Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Crash at the bottom of Old Fort Mountain blocks I-40 traffic
-
Dunkin’ brings Next Generation store experience to Marion
-
McDowell Commissioners adopt resolution supporting local control over COVID-19 response
-
Old Gibbs Motel finally demolished
-
McDowell, Marion, Old Fort declare State of Emergency due to rainfall
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@mcdowellnews.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.