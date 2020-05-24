July 20, 1947 - May 22, 2020 Susan K. Jowers, 72, of Swannanoa, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. Susan was born July 20, 1947, in Medford, Wis., to the late Reuben H. Knorr and Virginia W. Knorr. She then moved to West Palm Beach, Fla., where she graduated from Palm Beach High School. In 1981, she moved to Marion, where she lived until 2018, and she then moved to Swannanoa. Susan was a nurse's aide and attended Grassy Branch Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Leroy Jowers. Susan is survived by her brother, Glen A. Knorr and wife, Becky; one nephew and one niece. The family will receive friends Sunday, May 24, from 2 to 3 p.m., at Grassy Branch Baptist Church in Asheville. A celebration of life service will immediately follow at the church with the Rev. Lonnie Ray officiating. A graveside service will be held Monday, May 25, at 11 a.m., at Turkey Cove Cemetery in Marion. At other times, the family will be at the home of Glen Knorr. Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com

