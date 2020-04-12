June 26, 1945 - April 10, 2020 Elizabeth "Libby" Morris Kaylor, age 74, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills-Inpatient Unit in Forest City, North Carolina. The daughter of the late Robert and Luella Beddingfield Morris, she was born in McDowell County, North Carolina on June 26, 1945. She was preceded in death by, in addition to her parents, her husband, Ralph D. Kaylor (September 19, 2006); and one daughter, Lisa Luann "Lu" Kaylor (August 15, 2015). Having been a sports enthusiast, she was a true Duke Blue Devils basketball fan. Libby held a special place in her heart, not only for her family, but for animals. Libby is survived by her daughter, Ralphia Kaylor of the home; one brother, Robert "Bobby" Morris and his wife, Carole of Raleigh, North Carolina; one sister, Janice Morris Cathey of Gastonia, North Carolina; niece, Kristel Helms of Gastonia; and one nephew, Joey Morris and his children of Raleigh. A graveside service to honor the life of Libby will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Oak Grove Cemetery at 2:00 P.M. with the Reverend Rick Wood officiating. Following the service, entombment will occur in the mausoleum. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory www.beamfuneralservice.com
