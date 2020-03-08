February 25, 1948 - March 5, 2020 Pastor Harry L. Kidd, 72, of Old Fort, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was the pastor of New Testament Baptist Church in Old Fort. He is survived by his wife, Jenny Kidd. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Kidd family.

Service information

Mar 14
Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
New Testament Baptist Church
1231 East Main Street
Old Fort, NC 28762
Mar 14
Celebration of Life
Saturday, March 14, 2020
12:00PM
New Testament Baptist Church
1231 East Main Street
Old Fort, NC 28762
