July 1, 1928 - April 25, 2020 Guy Smith Kirby III, passed peacefully Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Manassas, Va. His private memorial will take place later this summer. Mr. Kirby was born in Marion, and attended Marion High School and Christ School in Arden, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1950 and received his basic training at Lackland A.F.B. in San Antonio, Texas. He went on to graduate from the Army Russian Language School in Monterey, Calif., as a Russian language specialist. He was subsequently stationed with the 48th Fighter Interceptor Squadron in Langley, Va., where he earned the rank of first lieutenant. Mr. Kirby later graduated from the University of Houston in 1958. Mr. Kirby went on to build a successful career working in management for major aerospace defense firms, including Control Data, in the Washington, D.C., area. During his career, he traveled extensively overseas. He was elected multiple times as president of the Capitol Club of the Association of Old Crows (a nonprofit serving the electronic warfare industry), served on its national board of directors and received the prestigious "Founder's Medal." In addition to the Association of Old Crows, he enjoyed memberships in several organizations: The Church of The Good Shepherd in Fairfax, Va.; Kappa Alpha Fraternity Order Alumni Association; and Springfield Golf and Country Club in Springfield, Va. Mr. Kirby often recalled his idyllic childhood and loved growing up in Marion, where he was known as "Buster" to his friends. He often recounted cherished memories of time spent with his grandfather, Dr. Guy S. Kirby Sr., and his cousin, Guy Nichols. He enjoyed playing sports and was an exceptional tennis player. Later in life, Mr. Kirby developed a passion for cooking and delighted in preparing ethnic food that he encountered on his many international travels. He was also a passionate UNC fan and avid golfer who enjoyed many wonderful days with family and friends on his favorite golf course in Springfield. He is survived by his children, Craig A. Kirby of McLean, Va., Robyn L. Goodwin of Manassas, Va., and Lorie B. Knowlton of Cary; grandchildren, Caitlin Kirby and Alexa Kirby of McLean, Kirby Knowlton, Kaley Knowlton and Lindsey Knowlton of Cary, Dylan Wright and Ethan Wright of Manassas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Pat Kirby Ware and Bonnie Kirby Jones. Kirksey Funeral Home www.kirkseymarion.com
