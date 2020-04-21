April 17, 2020 Ronnie Lail, 70, Unicoi, Tenn., passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native of Marion. Ronnie is the son of the late L. Scott and Grace Plemmons Lail. He graduated from Marion High School in 1967, joined the Marine Corps., and spent 13 months in Vietnam. Ronnie was a truck driver for 35 years; he enjoyed his travels meeting many interesting people and seeing beautiful sights along the way. Ronnie was a member of Memorial Presbyterian Church in Elizabethton, Tenn. He was an elder in the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church at Faith A.R.P. Church in Sumter, S.C., and at Bethesda A.R.P. Mission Church in Erwin, Tenn. Ronnie became energized when he encountered historical reenacting in which he thoroughly enjoyed every aspect of it. He learned to make some of his clothes and necessary items, such as a leather shooting bag. Ronnie learned to weave on the inkle loom to make straps for his guns and leg ties. He even taught the class for many, many people. As a member of the Sons of the American Revolution (S.A.R.), Ronnie and Linda enjoyed many trips out of state attending conferences and meetings. He loved meeting people and talking to them. Ronnie loved telling stories on the Over Mountain Victory Trail, where he really got into his character. He was an Eagle Scout and a Silver Beaver Award winner. Ronnie continued working with the scouts in the summer for five weeks at Camp David Crockett. He was part of the Frontier Camp, teaching old time skills to the scouts, such as black powder shooting, making items on the forge, leather work, and the patriotic importance of the U.S. flag. The following tribute was written by his good friend, Tim Massey, who describes Ronnie so well: "Ronnie was a big man, with a bigger heart. He loved people and he loved Linda. He loved children and he loved his friends. He loved God and his church. He loved his family and loved to be with them, always sharing his warmth and good nature. Ronnie was a friend to all who knew him, he was loyal and steadfast. He never met a stranger. He retired as a truck driver, he loved old cars and old stuff. He found his calling when he decided to join the S.A.R. He became a part of the North Carolina Militia at Fort Watauga. He honed his primitive skills and shared them with the Boy Scouts at Camp David Crockett. He loved the Scouts and they loved him. Linda joined him in his escapades at Fort Watauga, S.A.R. events, the weeks at the scout camp during the long hot summers and the long annual fall trips on the Over Mountain Victory Trail. Ronnie enjoyed the good things in life. He lived it, he loved it, he enjoyed it to the fullest. He leaves us with a smile for a job well done, another good friend whose story has come to an end. Ronnie's book is closed, the final chapter written, he now warms by the campfire of eternity with those gone before. He has crossed his last river, fired his last shot, spun his last yarn. His stories will only be heard in glory, but with us, his memory we share will live on, his story told. His memory will bring a smile to those he knew. Rest in peace old friend, those of us who remain salute and remember you." Ronnie leaves behind to cherish all these memories, his wife of 48 years, Linda Biddix Lail; two sisters, Hazel Taylor of Harrisburg and Donna Stevens of Nebo; two nephews, Bill Stevens, and Scott Taylor; three nieces, Amanda Currie, Dayna Holmes, and Angie Walton; numerous great-nephews and -nieces; and friends also survive. The family will attend a private funeral service at Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion. A recording of the funeral service will be published on his obituary page at www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com, following the service. Interment will be held in McDowell Memorial Park. A celebration of Ronnie's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in memory of Ronnie to: Memorial Presbyterian, 100 E F St., Elizabethton, TN 37643; SAR Foundation, Inc. 809 W Main St., Louisville, KY 40202; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38150. Condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Lail family through our complimentary, interactive Book of Memories at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com. Westmoreland Funeral Home, 198 S Main St. in Marion along with Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Ave. in Erwin, Tenn., is privileged to serve the Lail family. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
