April 7, 1936 - April 23, 2020 Ruby Lanning, 84, of Old Fort, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, April 23, 2020. Mrs. Lanning was born April 7, 1936, in McDowell County. She was a member of Old Fort Wesleyan Church and a foster grandparent at Old Fort Elementary School. Ruby was preceded in death by her mother, Florence Elizabeth "Lizzy" McFalls; husband, Roy Lanning; and sisters, Minnie Branch and Mary Craig. Surviving Ruby are her children, Glenn Lanning of Murrells Inlet, S.C., Gail Stroupe (Archie) of Asheville, Jennifer Roberts (Charles) of Marion, Scott Lanning (Tammy) of Old Fort, and Michelle Lanning (Swannanoa); grandchildren, Savannah Lanning Settlemyre, Nicholas Lanning, Ryan Stroupe, Evan Roberts and Hunter Kilby; and great-granddaughter, Willow Roberts. A private graveside service was held at Lackey Town Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Harwood Home for Funerals www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
