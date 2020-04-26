July 15, 1946 - April 24, 2020 Mable Keel Bell Latham, 73, of Old Fort, passed away of natural causes, Friday, April 24, 2020, at CarePartners Hospice in Asheville. Mable was born July 15, 1946, in Bethel, N.C., to the late Nathan and Dora Briley Keel. She was married to Bobby Bell Sr. in 1964, and they had two children. Mable served as a dedicated Foster Parent for over 20 years and then served for several years as the Houseparent of Holly Hill Emergency Children's Shelter in McDowell County. She attended Salem Free Will Baptist Church when she was able. Mable is survived by her son, Bobby Bell Jr.; her daughter, Jennifer Bell Walters and husband, Rob; her beloved grandson, Jayden Bell, age 10, all of Old Fort; two sisters, Sue Shackleford and Daphne Pate, both of Bethel, N.C.; and her former husband, Bobby Bell Sr. of Old Fort. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 28, at 3 p.m., in the chapel of Westmoreland Funeral Service in Old Fort with the Rev. Steve Bugenhagen officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Burial will follow in Cherry Springs Memorial Park. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Old Fort woman charged for not staying home
-
Holly’s Deli moving into old Fatz, Hatchet Haus plans to open
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
McDowell Health Department reports first death associated with coronavirus
-
Two more COVID-19 cases reported in McDowell. Known total at 23
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@mcdowellnews.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.