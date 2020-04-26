July 15, 1946 - April 24, 2020 Mable Keel Bell Latham, 73, of Old Fort, passed away of natural causes, Friday, April 24, 2020, at CarePartners Hospice in Asheville. Mable was born July 15, 1946, in Bethel, N.C., to the late Nathan and Dora Briley Keel. She was married to Bobby Bell Sr. in 1964, and they had two children. Mable served as a dedicated Foster Parent for over 20 years and then served for several years as the Houseparent of Holly Hill Emergency Children's Shelter in McDowell County. She attended Salem Free Will Baptist Church when she was able. Mable is survived by her son, Bobby Bell Jr.; her daughter, Jennifer Bell Walters and husband, Rob; her beloved grandson, Jayden Bell, age 10, all of Old Fort; two sisters, Sue Shackleford and Daphne Pate, both of Bethel, N.C.; and her former husband, Bobby Bell Sr. of Old Fort. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 28, at 3 p.m., in the chapel of Westmoreland Funeral Service in Old Fort with the Rev. Steve Bugenhagen officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Burial will follow in Cherry Springs Memorial Park. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com

