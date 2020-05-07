July 31, 1921 - May 4, 2020
Lois M. Lavendar, 98, of Columbus, Ga., departed for her Heavenly Home with her Lord and Savior, Monday, May 4, 2020, from Spring Harbor at Green Island.
In keeping with efforts to assure the safety and health of our community during the current virus pandemic, the family will hold a private crypt-side celebration of Lois' life, today (Thursday, May 7), at 3 p.m., in the chapel of The Pines Mausoleum in Parkhill Cemetery in Columbus.
Lois was born July 31, 1921, in Henrietta, to Elizabeth Settlemire Moore and Robert Ault Moore. She was a precious and beautiful person inside and out. She enjoyed going out to eat, going to the beauty and nail salon. She had a hard time understanding why the COVID-19 pandemic was depriving her of her favorite activities, and especially why her daughters were restricted from visiting with her. Lois still enjoyed talking with her daughters every day on the phone. Every day she would ask about her sister, Virginia, who she dearly loved and missed. One of Lois' doctors commented very recently that Lois was in the top 1 percent of 98 year olds. Lois had a sweet, loving spirit and will forever be remembered as an example of how to live a Christian life.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, retired Lt. Col. Paul Lavendar; son-in-law, Robert Norton; father, Robert Ault Moore and mother, Elizabeth Settlemire Moore; sisters, Lillian Burgin, Alma Phillips and Ruth Moody; and brother, Belven Moore.
She is survived by daughters, Paula Norton and Patricia Smith (Ralph); sister, Virginia Clontz; granddaughter, Christy Smith Talley and great-granddaughter, Anna Kate Talley; nieces, nephews, other family members, and many friends.
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary of Columbus, Ga. www.shcolumbus.com
