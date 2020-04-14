November 15, 1923 - April 12, 2020 During the morning hours of Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the age of 96, Mrs. Georgia Stockton Lavender departed from this world and was embraced by her Lord and Savior surrounded by her family at her residence. Born on November 15, 1923 in Mitchell County, she was the daughter of the late Jake Hopson and Ader Peterson Hopson. A devout Christian who loved her Lord, Georgia was a member of Bethel Free Will Baptist Church and was a devoted worker in the Lady's Auxiliary of Old Fort Free Will Baptist Church. A hard worker during her career as an assembler as Texas Instruments, Georgia had a love for gardening and canning. Preceding Georgia in death in addition to her parents are her first husband, Reverend R.C. Stockton; her second husband, Ranz Lavender; two sons, J.W. Stockton and Reverend Billy D. Stockton Sr.; a daughter, Joyce Marie Stanfield, and daughter-in-law Shirley Stockton. She was also preceded by her four brothers, Smith Hopson (Leola), Jack Hopson (Burdie), J.H. Hopson, and Floyd Hopson; as well as one sister, Ruther Morton (Montie), and one granddaughter, Nancy Sanders. Left to cherish her precious memories are her son, Reverend Ray Stockton; daughter-in-law Verna Stockton; son-in-law Johnny Stanfield; one sister, Fanny Higgins; sister-in-law, Marie Hopson; eight grandchildren, LavonneEmery, Billy Stockton Jr. (Julie), Darrel Simons, Connie Dills, Mike Stockton, Randy Stockton, Keith Stockton (Cara), and Heather Radford (Lawrence "Doolie"); as well as twenty great grandchildren, fifteen great-great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews. A funeral service to celebrate Georgia's life and homegoing will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Bethel Free Will Baptist Church with the Reverends Larry Anderson and Ray Stockton officiating. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery in Erwin, Tennessee will take place at 3:30 P.M. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved first husband, R.C. Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Lavender family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.

