June 17, 1922 - March 6, 2020 The Rev. John C. Letterman Sr., 97, of Marion, passed away peacefully Friday, March 6, 2020. He was at his home surrounded by loved ones, when he crossed over to his eternal home in Heaven to be with his Lord Jesus Christ. A native of the Upper Pigpen community of Yancey County, John was born June 17, 1922, to the late Robert Nelson Letterman and Anna Mae Letterman. He pastored several churches during his life and was currently a member at Landmark Baptist Church. John was retired from Marion Machine Shop where he worked in the Maintenance Department. He enjoyed many different pursuits but truly loved going rock hunting. His good sense of humor and friendly nature won him many friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. His first wife, Willie Faye Wilson Letterman, preceded him in death. Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Madonna Burnette Letterman; five children, Loretta Summerlin and husband, Kenneth, of Yancey County, John C. Letterman Jr. and wife, Teresa, of Glenwood, Carolyn Cook and husband, James, of Spruce Pine, Terry Letterman of Burnsville and Jerry Letterman and wife, Vicki, of Mitchell County; 20 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held Monday, March 9, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion with the Rev. Tim Burleson and the Rev. Gene Bumgarner officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Burnette Cemetery in Mitchell County. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
