December 20, 1931 - March 28, 2020 On the afternoon of Saturday, March 28, 2020, Mrs. Mary Lou Crawford Lewis, age 88 of Marion, North Carolina, unexpectedly departed from this world to be with the Lord at her daughter's residence. A native of Hale, Alabama, she was born on December 20, 1931 to the late Crit Rhodes and Willie Lou Griffin Rhodes. Mary was a selfless person who was always trying her best to give help to anyone who needed it. She was a wonderful wife, mother, stepmother, step-grandmother, sister and friend who will be missed by all who had the chance to know her. Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, are her first husband, Richard Crawford; son Charles Edward Crawford, and brother James Rhodes. Left behind to cherish her precious memories are her husband, Charles Lewis; daughter, Lynn C. Bartlett (Paul); stepchildren, Keith Lewis (Mark Brown), Donald Lewis (Karen), Mark Lewis (Dana), Jane Willgohs (Mark) and Kelvin Lewis (Jolynn). She also leaves behind one brother, Hilliard Rhodes (Jean) of Springville, Alabama; twenty-two stepgrandchildren and numerous stepgreat-grandchildren as well as a host of nieces and nephews. A private interment will be held at Jefferson Memorial Gardens in Birmingham, Alabama. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory and Ridout's Trussville Chapel are assisting the Lewis family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call 828-559-8111.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
New Manna pastor and wife are first two known positive COVID-19 cases in McDowell
-
KFC on U.S. 70 West in Marion closes permanently
-
UPDATED: Gov. Cooper issues Stay At Home order for NC beginning Monday at 5 p.m.
-
UPDATE: More information on McDowell coronavirus cases
-
Two more test positive in McDowell. Total local coronavirus cases at five
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@mcdowellnews.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.