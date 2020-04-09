April 13, 1936 - April 7, 2020
William Harold "Bill" Long opened his eyes in Heaven on the morning of April 7, 2020, at Rose Hill Retirement Community.
Known for decades as the "Pastor of McDowell County," Long and his wife Wanda of 62 years founded Eastside Baptist Church (now Nebo Crossing) in Nebo, in 1978. "Preacher Bill," as he was known by most, had a quiet personality and a powerful voice behind the pulpit. He spent much of his pastorate sitting beside hospital beds, in living rooms, in nursing homes, and on the telephone in the den of his modest brick home caring for church members and others in the community. His down-to-earth demeanor and genuine love of people helped him to win over many who otherwise would not have been open to the gospel. He believed in the inherent value of every person and treated everyone he came in contact with as important, eternal souls. He spoke often of his "Friend," a favorite term for his Lord, and was passionate about giving others the opportunity to know Christ as their Savior.
One of his most beloved assets was his sense of humor and the twinkle in his eyes which remained even after Alzheimer's had affected him greatly. People who knew him knew of his affinity for Snicker bars, onions, and Whoppers from Burger King, as well as his ability to stretch a dollar. Daytona Beach and his prayer rock at Mount Mitchell both held special places in his heart, as did fish camps and the Detroit Tigers. He was persistent and straight to the point, but was also a selfless servant and compassionate shepherd to the entire county.
Long was born April 13, 1936 in Marion to the late William and Lottie Long, and grew up in the East Marion mill village with two brothers, Huey (deceased), Wayne (of Marion) and a sister, Lou Ann Hensley (of Monroe). Upon graduating from high school at Marion High in 1954, he served in the Army in post-war Korea as an electrician from 1955 to 1958. He also played baseball for the Army, as a shortstop. He married Wanda Jean Wilson in 1958, in Gaffney, SC, the month following his return home from the Army. After his military service, Long worked at the Marion Manufacturing Company for 28 years, as a shop supervisor.
Aside from his parents and brother, Long was preceded in death by his youngest son Mike, of Nebo. Along with his wife, brother, and sister, he leaves behind his sons Rick (Renae) of Marion and Doug (Teresa) of Nebo, daughter-in-law Tammy and husband Jeff of Nebo, 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren who still brought a smile to his mouth and clap to his hands. His tenth great-grandchild is expected in August.
Long accepted the call of God to preach at the age of 35 and traveled the mountains of Western North Carolina with his wife and three boys, Rick, Doug, and Mike, preaching in churches across the region. He then served as pastor of Hillcrest Freewill Baptist Church for 4 years before starting Eastside Baptist, which he pastored for 28 years.
After retiring, he remained an active member of the church that he began and was a great champion of the pastors who followed him. His wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren continue to serve the Lord there; a lineage that is a testament to the faith that he exhibited throughout his life and one of the things that he was most proud of.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the management and staff of Rose Hill Retirement Center where Bill spent the last 3 years of his life. Thank you also to Luanne Walker and Hospice of Rutherford County for their special attention to his care.
A private family graveside will be held at McDowell Memorial Park with Pastor Bob Ritter and Mr. Rick Long. A celebration of Mr. Long's life will be held at Nebo Crossing at a later date.
