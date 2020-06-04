October 4, 1926 - June 2, 2020 Mr. Calvin Steward Lonon, Sr., age 93 of Marion, North Carolina, passed away on the morning of Tuesday, June 02, 2020 at Autumn Care of Marion. The son of the late Joseph Clyde and Easter Jolly Lonon, a native of McDowell County, he was born on October 04, 1926. A veteran of the United States Army, Calvin served during World War II, and retired from Cross Cotton Mill following 44 years of service. For over 60 years he faithfully pastored, his last church he served as pastor was End Time Anointing Church in Marion. An avid hunter and fisherman, he truly enjoyed being outdoors and was known for his happy spirit and being full of love for others. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 70 years, Helen Simmons Lonon who he affectionately called "Sugar Booger"; three sons, Calvin Steward (Stu) Lonon, Jr., Richard Donald Lonon (Betty), Danny Lonon (Kathy); one daughter, Vickie Capps (Boyd); three sisters, Mary Ruth Elliott, Mildred Poteat and Shelby Poteat; nine grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 04, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at McDowell Memorial Park with the Rev. Doug Beanhall officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Lonon's memory are asked to consider, Cross Mill Pentecostal Church, 75 Reservoir Road, Marion, North Carolina 28752 and/or Alzheimer's Association Western Carolina, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, North Carolina 28209 or by visiting www.alz.org.
2:00PM
327 Memorial Park Road
Marion, NC 28752
