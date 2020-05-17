July 23, 1965 - May 13, 2020 Kathy J. Lowery, 54, of Old Fort, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Kathy was born July 23, 1965. Kathy is remembered in love by her parents, the late James Lawrence Lowery and Thelma Jean Lowery. Kathy is survived by her daughters, K. Michelle Stephan, of Hendersonville, and Stacey D. Stephan, of Marion; son, Brandon M. Stephan, of Tennessee; fiancé, William Smith, of Old Fort; brother, Michael Lowery, of Old Fort; and granddaughters, Leilani, LillyAnn, Annabelle and Kaylee. The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 19, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services. Burial will be in Crisp Family Cemetery. Harwood Home for Funerals and Cremation Services www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com

