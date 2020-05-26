August 18, 1928 - May 24, 2020 Claude Hariel Lunsford (Paw Paw), beloved father, and grandfather went to his heavenly home to meet the Savior he served for so many years on May 24, 2020. Born August 18, 1928 he was 91 years old and was preceded in death by his loving wife Doris, who passed May 22, 2006. He was also preceded in death by Glenn and Flora Lunsford (father and mother), Carl and Floyd Lunsford (brothers), Eulala Allison (sister), three great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. A devout Christian who served throughout the history of Living Waters Tabernacle as deacon, trustee, teacher, and other church offices of the church. Patriarch of a large family, he is survived by all seven children, Delores Davis (Lester), Doug Lunsford (Karen), James Lunsford (Martha), Pat Revis (Thurman), Yvonne Robinson (Harold), Glenna Taylor (Alan), and Toney Lunsford (Lisa). In addition, surviving are his brothers, Alvin Lunsford and Martin Lunsford (Evelyn); sisters, Lorine Parker and Lou Jean Phillips; twenty two grandchildren, fifty six great-grandchildren and thirty two great-great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Living Waters Tabernacle with Reverends Ken Massengill and Keith Jamison officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service at Moffitt Hill Cemetery. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Lunsford family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.

