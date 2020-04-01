May 27, 1940 - March 30, 2020 Oletta Burks McEntire left her earthy residence in Old Fort, and is now moved to her heavenly mansion with her Lord and Savior. Oletta passed away at 79, after a period of declining health Monday, March 30, 2020. She was born in Marion, May 27, 1940, to the late Ray and Lona Plemmons Greene. Oletta was member of Kerlee Baptist Church in Black Mountain and attended Old Fort Church of God with her second husband, Jr. She enjoyed music and going to nursing homes to sing for the residents. Her love and faith in the Lord was apparent to all that knew her, and she witnessed to everyone she met. Oletta's passion to serve the Lord made her a virtuous woman, Proverbs 31:10-31. Oletta was a blessing to all that knew her. She will be missed by her family, who remembers her as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her husband, Jr., looks forward to seeing her in Heaven. Preceding Oletta in death is her first husband, the Rev. William E. Burks and daughter, Dianne Thompson and her husband, Tommy. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, E.B. "Jr." McEntire; three children, John Daniel Burks (Randi) of Henderson, Tenn., Denise Borders (Shane) of Swannanoa, and Deloris Tims (Dennis) of Morristown, Tenn.; two stepchildren, Nicolas McEntire (Angie) of Old Fort, and Victoria Hensley (Scott) of Marion; three brothers, Willie Greene (Myra) of Pfafftown, Larry Greene (Barbara) of Concord, and Alan Greene (Penny) of Black Mountain; 10 grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; nine great-grandchildren;;and one stepgreat-grandchild. A memorial service will be held once the restrictions for Coronavirus have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kerlee Baptist Church, 208 Kerlee Heights Rd., Black Mountain, NC, 28711; or Old Fort Church of God, 4900 Greenlee Rd., Old Fort, NC, 28762. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
