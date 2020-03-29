March 7, 1992 - March 25, 2020 Cody Dean McMahan, 28, of Goldrock Trail in Maiden, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.

