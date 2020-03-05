March 29, 1943 - February 29, 2020
On the evening of Saturday, February 29, 2020, Mr. Richmond Pearson McMahan Jr., age 76, of the Dysartsville community in Nebo, passed away unexpectedly at his residence.
The son of the late Richmond Pearson McMahan Sr. and Frances McAbee McMahan, he was born in Yancey County on March 29, 1943. A loving father, grandfather and friend, he was a hard worker who enjoyed helping others. In addition to his parents Richmond was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bernice McMahan; and a son, Andy McMahan.
Left to cherish his precious memory are his five children, Tony Riddle, Richmond McMahan (Kimberly), Carl McMahan (Bobbie), Sarah Taylor (John), and Jeffrey Riddle; and three siblings, Kenneth McMahan, Violet Roland, and Don McMahan. He also leaves behind thirteen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a dear friend, Palmer Blankenship.
A funeral service to celebrate Richmond's life will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service, at 11:00 A.M. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M., prior to the service. Interment at Glenwood Independent Baptist Church will follow the service.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the McMahan family.
For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website: www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call 828-559-8111.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.