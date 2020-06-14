Sonja Ann Ellis Mikell, 81, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away peacefully at her residence, on Friday, June 12, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Sonja was married to her loving husband, Tom, for 62 years. Theirs was a love that people hope for and wish to have. She was an amazing mom to her four children and countless others that she took in and nurtured and raised. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was happiest being "Nana". Sonja spent her life gardening and raising her flowers which brought her so much joy. Not only for herself but also because she could share what she grew with others. Sonja was a master at any craft she decided to do. She could make and sew any clothing you could desire and design and quilt any item she wanted to. Sonja loved to can and cook for her family. Any time you came to her and Tom's home, you were to eat and usually left with at least a jar of home canned green beans or at the very least homemade jam. Sonja is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Thomas; four children, Douglas Mikell (Sharren), Jeff Mikell (Laurie), Christopher Mikell (Leslie), and Tonja Pool (Todd); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many, many other individuals who she loved with all her heart. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 4:00 p.m., at Beam Funeral Service in Marion, with Dr. Scott Hagaman officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 3:00 until 4:00 p.m. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Mikell family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com , or call (828) 559-8111.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@mcdowellnews.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.