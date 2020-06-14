Sonja Ann Ellis Mikell, 81, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away peacefully at her residence, on Friday, June 12, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Sonja was married to her loving husband, Tom, for 62 years. Theirs was a love that people hope for and wish to have. She was an amazing mom to her four children and countless others that she took in and nurtured and raised. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was happiest being "Nana". Sonja spent her life gardening and raising her flowers which brought her so much joy. Not only for herself but also because she could share what she grew with others. Sonja was a master at any craft she decided to do. She could make and sew any clothing you could desire and design and quilt any item she wanted to. Sonja loved to can and cook for her family. Any time you came to her and Tom's home, you were to eat and usually left with at least a jar of home canned green beans or at the very least homemade jam. Sonja is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Thomas; four children, Douglas Mikell (Sharren), Jeff Mikell (Laurie), Christopher Mikell (Leslie), and Tonja Pool (Todd); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many, many other individuals who she loved with all her heart. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 4:00 p.m., at Beam Funeral Service in Marion, with Dr. Scott Hagaman officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 3:00 until 4:00 p.m. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Mikell family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com , or call (828) 559-8111.

