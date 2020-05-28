Bonnie Thomas Miller, 94, of Old Fort, went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, May 23, 2020. Bonnie was the daughter of the late Robert Clayton Thomas and Esther Silver Thomas. She had one sister, Maggie; and seven brothers. Bonnie was married to the late Lloyd Miller. He was the "love of her life" for 66 years. She was also preceded in death by her son, George Miller, in 2018. Surviving her are son and buddy, Gary (Sheila); grandchildren, McKenzie (Jonathan), and Landon (Cheyenne); and great-grandchild, Madison, whom Bonnie adored. Bonnie worked as a secretary for McCall Kirksey Funeral Home in Old Fort and Marion for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling, crocheting, cooking and flower gardening. Bonnie attended Old Fort Presbyterian. She loved her little church. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial took place in the family plot at Ebenezer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Four Seasons Hospice, 211 N. Main St, Hendersonville, NC 28792 (In memory of Bonnie Miller). Kirksey Funeral Home of Marion www.kirkseymarion.com
