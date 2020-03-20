March 18, 2020 Joan Marie Mitchell, 67, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Memorial Campus Mission Hospital. Joan was born in Yancey County to the late Frank and Marie Mitchell. Joan was a member of First Christian Church of Marion for over 20 years. She retired from Baxter Healthcare and also cleaned many houses in McDowell County. Joan enjoyed working and would find tasks around the house to keep her busy. Before Joan's health started to decline, she could be seen outside doing yard work and tending to her flowers. She had the most beautiful yard on her road. Joan was a caregiver and a giving person. She would give to her last penny if she knew someone need it. She liked going to the beach with her family. Joan had three grandsons that brought her the most joy to her life. Left to cherish her memory is daughter, Christina Hooser of Morganton; son, Chris Allen of Marion; four brothers, James Mitchel (Doris) of Hico, W.Va., Bill Mitchell (Shirley) of Marion, Don Mitchell (Sue) of Marion, and John Mitchell (Sheila) of Williamston, S.C.; two sisters, Norma Lewis (Henry) of Marion and Mitt McCreary (Terry) of China Grove; and three grandsons, Ricky, Elijah and Colt. Due to the coronavirus, the family is going to have a private service Sunday, March 22, at Westmoreland Funeral Home, with her three brothers, Bill, Don and John Mitchell officiating. The recording of the service can found at westmorelandfuneralhome.com, following the service. The family will have a celebration of life at First Christian Church of Marion when the coronavirus restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Christian Church of Marion, P.O. Box 1104, Marion, NC, 28752. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
