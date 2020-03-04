July 10, 1943 - February 29, 2020
On the night of Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, Carolyn Moore passed away unexpectedly at the age of 76, at her residence.
A native of Buncombe County, Carolyn was born July 10, 1943, to the late Mary Parker. Carolyn retired from the V.A. Clinic in Greenville, S.C., as a licensed practical nurse and had a passion for being a caretaker. Her family remembers how well Carolyn took care of them and how dependable she was. She was strong-willed and straightforward, but also very loving and kindhearted. She enjoyed tending to her flower garden and sewing, and she loved her dogs. Most of all, Carolyn cherished the time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her three children, Deborah, Marl, and Don Foster; and a granddaughter, Amanda Foster. Left to cherish Carolyn's memory are five grandchildren, Felicia Bivins of Marion, Abby Foster of Marion, C.J. Foster of Anderson, S.C., Chris Foster of Anderson; and three great-grandchildren, Hailey, Laci and Micheal.
A funeral service will be held Friday, March 6, at 3 p.m., at Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, 31 Glendale Ave., Asheville, NC 28803. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
