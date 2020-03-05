August 26, 1922 - March 4, 2020
John Weldon Moore, age 97, of Black Mountain, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at North Carolina State Veterans Home.
A native of Cleveland County, he was born on August 26, 1922 to the late Edd and Hattie Spake Moore. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-three years, Sarah Evelyn Moore; and one son, William Thode. John attended Cane Creek Baptist Church and was a United States Army Veteran having served in World War II. He served in Normandy following the D-Day invasion. After his service to his country he worked at Beacon Manufacturing then retired from Old Fort Finishing Company where he served as a dye house operator. John was known to love bluegrass music, but mostly he loved his family and will be greatly missed.
John is survived by his three children, James Moore (Mary), Roy Moore (Billie) and Gary Moore (Martha); one sister, Sarah McQuinn; nine grandchildren and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Beam Funeral Service.
A funeral service with military honors will take place on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with the Reverend Chester Owenby officiating. Interment will follow the service at Cane Creek Cemetery in Fairview, North Carolina.
Flowers are accepted and appreciated, but those wishing to make a donation in John's memory are asked to consider, The Wounded Warrior Project, Post Office Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675 and/or Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 455 Hollywood Road, Fairview, North Carolina 28730.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.