September 26, 1956 - June 3, 2020 Larry Thomas Morris, 63, of Old Fort, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Larry was born September 26, 1956, in McDowell County, to Thelma Walker Morris of Old Fort, and to the late Lawrence Harrison Morris. Some of his hobbies included cutting gem stones, fishing and hunting. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son and brother. Larry was a family man who always provided and protected his family. He especially loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his mother, those left behind to cherish Larry's memory are his beloved wife of 45 years, Juanita Smith Morris; daughter, Beverly Dover (Ronnie); two grandchildren, Kayla Morris (D.J. Corbin) and Faith Roland; two great-granddaughters, Addison Lynn Patton and Madaline Morris; sister, Diane Peever (Steve); "special sister", Donna Ellis; and a number of nieces and nephews. The family would like to say "Thank you" to Care Partners Hospice & Palliative Care McDowell and especially their nurses, Nick and Angie, for the special love and care shown to Larry and his family. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Friday, June 5, in the chapel of Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion. A funeral service to celebrate Larry's life will follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home with the Rev. Charles Dicks officiating. Burial in McDowell Memorial Park will follow the service. Those wishing to make a donation in Larry's memory are asked to consider, American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; or St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
