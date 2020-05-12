May 9, 2020 Mrs. Mildred Vinnie Clontz Morris, age 89 years old of Old Fort, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, May 09, 2020. She died peacefully at her home with her husband, Howard, stepdaughter, Brenda and husband, Donald, and her beloved, Bubba, by her side. She loved the Lord with all her heart. She is eternally at rest and peace with her family who had gone before her and she is with her Jesus. She did not say goodbye, she just said "I'll see you soon." She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Mattie Clontz; sister, Margie Guffey; brother and sister-in-law, JR and Pauline Clontz; as well as two stepchildren, Bobbie Massey and Eddie Morris. Left behind to cherish her precious memories are her beloved husband of forty-seven love filled years, Howard Morris; three children and two stepchildren, James Wright (Diane), William Wright, Betty Smith (Tom), Brenda Justice (Donald), and Mike Morris (Becky); ten grandchildren, Allen (Crystal), Joyce, Tasha, Tiffany, Crystal, Donald "Bubba", Daniel (Krystal), Dixie (JB), Robert (Lauren), and Angie (David). She also leaves behind twelve great-grandchildren, Damien (Haley), Zachary, Lucas, Sarah, Zack, Caroline, Cullen, Ella, Ryler, Layton, Austin (Miranda), and Kelly (Michael); four great-great-grandchildren, Kaydance, Carson, Jaxon, and Oliver and two special friends, Perk and Helen Wyatt. The family would like to extend a special thank you to CarePartners Hospice of McDowell, and especially her nurse Nick, and her favorite CNA's Kimberly and Stacy for the exceptional care and compassion they showed toward Mildred and her family during this difficult time. A funeral service to celebrate Mildred's life and homegoing will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service with the Reverends Donald Justice and JB Cope officiating. Interment will follow the service in Bethlehem Community Cemetery in Old Fort. The Morris family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until 1:00 P.M., one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mildred's honor may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Morris family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call 828-559-8111.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
