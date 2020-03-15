June 27, 1951 - March 9, 2020 During the evening hours of Monday, March 09, 2020, Mrs. Janice Loree McPeters Mosteller, age 68 of Marion, peacefully departed from this earthly world and into her heavenly home while at Autumn Care of Marion. The daughter of the late Albert McPeters and Marchie Cooper McPeters, Janice was born in McDowell County on June 27, 1951. A faithful and dedicated member of Garden Creek Baptist Church, Janice loved her Lord and attending church. She attended Nebo Elementary and later went on to attend McDowell High School. In her later years, she enjoyed many things in life; especially bingo at Autumn Care. She also had a love of volunteering for different events at Autumn Care. She had a fun loving, outgoing attitude who loved everyone she met, and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Lester McPeters, and Jerry McPeters; her three children, Timothy Sparks, Jeffrey Sparks, Robert Bowers, and her beloved husband, James Mosteller. Left to cherish her precious memory are her sister, Willie Creson Wright, and her many nieces and nephews, as well as a special family friend, Tabitha Suttles. A funeral service to celebrate Janice's life will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 1:30 P.M. at Garden Creek Baptist Church with the Reverend Allen McKinney officiating. Janice will lie in state at the church from 1:00 P.M. until 1:30 P.M., thirty minutes prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at McDowell Memorial Park where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved James. Flowers are accepted and appreciated, however those wishing to make memorial donations in Janice's memory are asked to consider the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, Colorado 80502. The family would also like to wish a special thank you to the staff of Autumn Care and CarePartners Hospice of McDowell County, who so graciously cared for Janice during her stay, and for their assistance with the family in their time of loss. Janice truly loved the staff of Autumn Care and she deeply cared for each and every one of them. www.beamfuneralservice.com
Service information
1:00PM-1:30PM
321 Garden Creek Road
Marion, NC 28752
1:30PM
321 Garden Creek Road
Marion, NC 28752
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Marion PD: One arrest leads to the closing of four cases
-
I-40 attack: Suspects -- one toothless -- jump Good Samaritan, authorities say
-
Report: Four caught after breaking into Marion residence
-
McDowell school leaders discuss coronavirus precautions
-
Report: Two arrested after probation search turns up methamphetamine
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@mcdowellnews.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.