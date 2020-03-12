Norton, James Robert

March 11, 2020
James Robert Norton, 70 of Mountain City, Tenn., passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Mountain City Care Center, after an extended illness.
Robert was born in Marion, the only child of Mr. and Mrs. James Norton Jr.
Robert was a graduate of Appalachian State University and was a retired educator. Robert served as a teacher, coach, athletic trainer, counselor, and administrator. Robert and Paula married in 1972, and lived in Marion until 1997. They moved to Daisy Ridge in Valle Crucis in 1997, when Paula became an administrator with Watauga County Schools. When Paula retired from North Carolina in 2005, Robert and Paula moved to Mountain City, Tenn., when Paula became an administrator with Johnson County Schools. Robert was truly the wind beneath Paula's wings.
Robert was active in the community. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Boone where he had served as a Deacon. Through the years, he was a member of the Ruritan, Rotary, and Optimist Clubs. Robert was the driving force for the creation of the Watauga County Sports Hall of Fame, and served as chairman for several years. Robert was proud to be able to provide this special recognition for the outstanding athletes in Watauga County. Some of Robert's greatest pleasures were Appalachian State University football and baseball, and the Yosef Club. Robert attended all of App State's football playoff games and all three National Championship Games. One of the best days of Robert's life was being at the "Big House" when App State beat Michigan. Robert also enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Canada, going to "oldies" concerts, especially the Beach Boys, and going to the theatre, especially on Broadway. Robert did all of these things with his best friend, who was also his wife.
Robert is survived by his wife of 47 years, Paula Lavendar Norton; his mother, Virginia Norton of Marion; his mother-in-law, Lois Lavendar of Columbus, Ga.; and a host of cousins and friends. Robert is also survived by his two beloved bichons, Beauregard and Maggie.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, James Norton Jr.; his paternal and maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. J.G. Norton and Mr. and Mrs. Broadus Taylor; and his father-in-law, Paul W. Lavendar. Robert was also preceded in death by his beloved dogs, Oscy, Schroeder, Buford and Jasper.
A celebration of life service will be held at First Baptist Church in Boone, Sunday, March 15, at 2 p.m., immediately followed by a reception in the fellowship hall.
In recognition of Robert's love for Appalachian State, family and friends are asked to wear Appalachian attire or black and gold. Robert will be looking down at us, smiling, and saying "Go Apps!”.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Boone, 375 W King St., Boone, NC 28607, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service of Boone
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.