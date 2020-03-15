July 11, 1927 - March 12, 2020 On the afternoon of Thursday, March 12, 2020, Mrs. Virginia Taylor Norton, age 92, of Marion, was embraced into the arms of her Lord and welcomed into her eternal home while at McDowell Hospital in Marion. The daughter of the late Jesse Broadus Taylor and Clara Chapman Taylor, she was born in McDowell County on July 11, 1927. Virginia was a long-time member of Harmony Grove Baptist Church where she faithfully served her Lord. She was a life-long Atlanta Braves, Duke, and Appalachian State Fan, although Freddie Freeman was one of her favorite Atlanta Braves baseball player. She prayed for everyone she knew and was a faithful prayer warrior who touched the lives of everyone she knew and will be dearly missed by her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jr." Garland Norton Jr., all of her siblings, and her son, James Robert Norton, who passed away just a day earlier on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She leaves behind to cherish her precious memories her beloved daughter-in-law, Paula Lavender Norton; her many nieces and nephews, and her two-precious grand-dogs, Beau and Maggie. A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. in the Harmony Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverends Freddy Williams and William Warren officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband James "Jr." In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to Harmony Grove Baptist Church, 4835 Harmony Grove Road, Nebo, North Carolina 28761. www.beamfuneralservice.com
