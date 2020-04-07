July 21, 1942 - April 4, 2020 Patricia "Pat" Silver Ollis, 77, of Spruce Pine, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Wayne Ollis. Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

