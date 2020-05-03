April 29, 1950 - May 1, 2020 Thomas Nelson Pack Jr., 70, of Old Fort, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Cathy Pack. He was a handyman. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Pack family.

