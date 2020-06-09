September 4, 1936 - May 8, 2020 Robert Clyde Parish, 83, entered into eternal rest Friday, May 8, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Robert was born Sept. 4, 1936, in Long Beach, Calif. He was the son of the late Clyde Henry Parish and the late Mary Francis Graves Parish. Robert lived in Marion, and was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. Robert served in the U.S. Marines and then became an active member of the St. Andrew's Fire Department. He retired as Assistant Chief after 33 years of service. Robert is survived by his wife, Doris W. Parish; children, Linda Martin (Dale) of Grantsville, W.Va.; Liz Turnage (Michael) of Summerville, S.C.; Kelly Rosenbalm (Jeff) of Troutman; Patrick Parish (Shannon) of Summerville, S.C.; Andy Parish (Demi) of Irvine, Calif.; Matthew Parish of Statesville; Angel Parish (Jimmy) of North Charleston, S.C.; Teri Oltmann (Thomas) of Marion, Lisa C. Asserson (Bowen) of Charleston, S.C., and Joni Adams (Gary) of Charleston, S.C.; 20 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-grandchild due in December; siblings, Terry Parish (Donna) of Charleston, S.C.; Francis Eckley (Kerm) of Charleston, S.C. and Terrene Diamond (Charles) of Ontario, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service was held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 6, at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 2501 Bees Ferry Rd., in Charleston, S.C.
