September 4, 1936 - May 8, 2020 Robert Clyde Parish, 83, entered into eternal rest Friday, May 8, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Robert was born Sept. 4, 1936, in Long Beach, Calif. He was the son of the late Clyde Henry Parish and the late Mary Francis Graves Parish. Robert lived in Marion, and was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. Robert served in the U.S. Marines and then became an active member of the St. Andrew's Fire Department. He retired as Assistant Chief after 33 years of service. Robert is survived by his wife, Doris W. Parish; children, Linda Martin (Dale) of Grantsville, W.Va.; Liz Turnage (Michael) of Summerville, S.C.; Kelly Rosenbalm (Jeff) of Troutman; Patrick Parish (Shannon) of Summerville, S.C.; Andy Parish (Demi) of Irvine, Calif.; Matthew Parish of Statesville; Angel Parish (Jimmy) of North Charleston, S.C.; Teri Oltmann (Thomas) of Marion, Lisa C. Asserson (Bowen) of Charleston, S.C., and Joni Adams (Gary) of Charleston, S.C.; 20 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-grandchild due in December; siblings, Terry Parish (Donna) of Charleston, S.C.; Francis Eckley (Kerm) of Charleston, S.C. and Terrene Diamond (Charles) of Ontario, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service was held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 6, at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 2501 Bees Ferry Rd., in Charleston, S.C.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Parish as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.