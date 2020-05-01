May 27, 1941 - April 29, 2020 Sarah Bernice Fowler Parker, 78, of Old Fort, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. A native of Haywood County, Sarah was born May 27, 1941 to the late Roy Fowler and Dorothy Bryson Fowler. She was an active member of Glory Tabernacle Church in Asheville and retired from Slosman Corporation in Asheville. Sarah enjoyed painting and doing crafts in her retirement. She will be remembered for the love and care she gave her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Parker; and two brothers, Charles and Bobby Fowler. Surviving Sarah are three children, Christopher Roland Parker and wife, Wendy, of Old Fort, Reve Edward Parker of Old Fort, and Patricia Ciaffone and husband, Charles of Arden; four brothers, Ray Edward Fowler Jr., Thomas Wayne Fowler, Billy Fowler, and Johnny Fowler; three grandchildren, Andrew J Parker, Melissa N Mullin and Kara M Parker; and four great-grandchildren, Jesse J Newman, Lana A.M. Parker, Joshua T Empleton and Amon S Parker. The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 5, at Glory Tabernacle Church from 4 to 5 p.m. A funeral service will follow at the church, at 5 p.m., with Pastor Ronnie Pittman officiating. A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 6, at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com

