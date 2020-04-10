March 11, 1979 - April 5, 2020 Lucinda Jenny Pittman, 41, of Old Fort, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Pittman family.

To plant a tree in memory of Lucinda Pittman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.