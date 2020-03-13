July 15, 1952 - March 11, 2020 Lorene Lawing Lail Poole, 67, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Lorene is now with her dear family that has preceded her in death and with her Lord in Heaven. She was born July 15, 1952, in McDowell County, to Hazel Rhodes Lawing and the late Loman "Floyd" Lawing. Lorene was a member of Brookside Baptist Church in Old Fort. She worked many years as secretary for McDowell County Cooperative Extension and 4-H. Lorene liked to read and was especially passionate about reading and studying her Bible. Lorene also enjoyed crocheting, singing, and playing the piano. She was a member of the Shingle Hollow Senior Citizens Choir, which would perform at nursing homes. Her family looked up to her and had a good role model to follow. Her memory of being a devoted Christian, a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother will be cherished. Lorene was a special person who touched the lives of everyone she met, and she made many dear friends. Lorene was preceded in death are her first husband, Virgil Lail; second husband, Ralph L. Poole; and a grandchild, Logan Lail. In addition to her mother, Lorene is survived by a son, Joshua Lail (Kristie) of Marion; a special granddaughter who was like her daughter, Tabitha Buff (Tony) of Nebo; four stepchildren, Brenda Langenderfer (Bob) of Nebo, Linda Oaks, of Tennessee, Rita P. Moore (Lawrence) of Marion, and Tommy Poole (Barbara) of High Point; two brothers, Terry Lawing of Sugar Hill and Dan Roger Lawing (Linda) of South Carolina; 19 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. The family will receive friends Saturday, March 14, from 2 to 3 p.m., at Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion. A funeral service to celebrate Lorene's life will follow the visitation with the Rev. Steve Bugenhagen officiating. Lorene will be laid to rest by her second husband, Ralph L. Poole, in Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Flowers are acceptable and appreciated, but those wishing to make a memorial, please consider CarePartners McDowell WNC Bridge Foundation at 75 Fairview Rd., Asheville, NC 28803. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com

Service information

Mar 14
Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Westmoreland Funeral Home & Crematory
198 South Main Street
Marion, NC 28752
Mar 14
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
3:00PM
Westmoreland Funeral Home & Crematory
198 South Main Street
Marion, NC 28752
Mar 14
Interment following funeral service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
12:00AM
Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
US 221 South & NC 226 South intersection
Marion, NC 28752
