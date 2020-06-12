February 1, 1925 - June 6, 2020 Mrs. Sarah Bernice Ward Pope, 95, of Charlotte, North Carolina, formerly of Marion, North Carolina, passed away Saturday, June 06, 2020, at The Berkeley in Morganton. Born in Rutherford County to the late Perry Campbell Ward and Virginia Sprouse Ward Gordon, Sarah was born on February 1, 1925. Mrs. Pope was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church in Charlotte. She was a painter and taught painting classes for several years. She enjoyed traveling, and she loved her little dog, Susie. She is preceded in death by one son, Billy Pope; two sisters, Verlan King and Shirley Lewis; and three brothers, Hugh Ward, Perry Ward, and Larry Gordon. Left to cherish her memory are four children, Terry Grigg Sr., Kay Russell, Alice Pope, and Jimmy Pope and wife, Daniella; one daughter-in-law, Frankie Rutherford Pope; and one brother, Jerry Gordon and wife, Blon. Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews also survive. A funeral service to celebrate Mrs. Pope's life will be held on Tuesday, June 09, 2020, at Beam Funeral Service in Marion. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 10 to 11 AM. Burial will follow at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Vein Mountain Baptist Church, 10229 US 221 S, Marion, North Carolina 28752. Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Pope family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@mcdowellnews.com.
