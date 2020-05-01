August 11, 1946 - April 28, 2020 Mrs. Margaret "Crickett" Jones Poteat, 73, of Clover, S.C., passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill, S.C. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., today (Friday, May 1), at Lakeview Memory Gardens with the Rev. Mike Stafford officiating. Mrs. Poteat was born Aug. 11, 1946, in Marion, to the late M. Lee and Hester Mae Seagle Jones. She retired in Aug. 2010, from Duke Power after 25 years of service. Crickett loved her family more than anything. She loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother. Crickett had the kindest heart. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Flynn and Bobbie Roland. Surviving her are husband, Bobby Poteat; daughter, Debbie Lark (Joey) of Clover, S.C.; son, Randy Poteat (Renee) of Fort Mill, S.C.; grandchildren, Tyler and Madison Lark, Olivia and Emily Poteat; sisters, Janice Hall (Jim), Nancy Hollifield (Ken); brother, Tony Jones (Marie) all of Marion; and several nieces and nephews. In her final days Crickett was cared for by her family and loving caregivers. Special thanks to Donna Stamey, Mona Roberts, and Tamara Paraham. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731; or Memory Center of Charlotte, 300 Billingsley Rd., Suite 108, Charlotte, NC 28211. M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home www.mlfordsons.com
