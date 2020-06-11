March 31, 1946 - June 7, 2020 Robert Rash, 74, of Alabama, passed peacefully at his home, Sunday, June 7, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was born and raised in Glenwood. Robert was a graduate of Western Carolina University and The University of Alabama School of Law. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp, and served his country in the Vietnam War. He practiced law in the state of Alabama for 40 years. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Pauline Rash of Glenwood. He is survived by his son, Jason Rash (Brooke) of Colorado Springs, and their children Alyssa and Beckett. The family will receive friends Thursday, June 11, from 1 to 2 p.m., in the chapel of Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion. A funeral service to celebrate Robert's life will follow the visitation at 2p.m., with the Rev. Laura Myhr officiating. A committal service will follow at McDowell Memorial Park with military honors by the United States Marine Corps. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Marine Corp Veterans Association in Robert's name at www.marinevets.org. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com

