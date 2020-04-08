March 15, 1934 - April 6, 2020 Lois Styles Huskins Reese, age 86, of Marion, North Carolina, departed to be with the Lord shortly after noon on Monday, April 06, 2020 at Autumn Care of Marion. A native of McDowell County, North Carolina, born on March 15, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Dorothy O'Dear Styles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Eugene Huskins; second husband, Clifford Reece; two brothers, Charles Styles and Ronnie Styles; and one sister, Eunice Murray. A member of Chapel Hill Baptist Church in Marion, Lois, who was known as having been an excellent cook, was a devoted and wonderful mother and grandmother. Throughout her life, she was a hard worker; and taking care of others was one of her enjoyments. She is survived by her three children, Chuck Huskins (Rhonda), Boo Huskins (Leslie) and Bobby Huskins (Laryssa); one sister, Wilma Bartlett; five grandchildren, Crystal Carper (Matt), Matthew Huskins (Amanda), Josh Huskins (Jessie), Sommer Huskins and Brittany Smith (T.J.); six great grandchildren, Cody Carper, Kelsey Carper, Maizi Huskins, Zach Gardner, Zoe Gardner and Mavrick Smith; and a number of nieces and nephews. A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 09, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service with Rev. Chuck Huskins officiating. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Reese family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.

