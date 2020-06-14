November 29, 1938 - June 12, 2020 Carolyn Olivia Terrell Revis, 81, of Nebo, North Carolina, passed away at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills - Inpatient Unit on Friday, June 12, 2020. Born in Bullock County, Alabama to the late Joseph Emory Terrell and Mellie Ruby Kilpatrick Terrell. Carolyn was born on November 29, 1938. Carolyn was a self-employed hairdresser for many years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Carolyn was a member of Charity Mission Free Will Baptist Church. Her greatest joy was sharing the Gospel of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, one daughter, Robin Renee Revis, and six siblings. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 64 years, the Rev. Howard Revis; three children, Nancy Revis Lail (Randy) of Nebo, Karen Revis Freshour (Vaughn) of Marion, and Patti Revis Cardwell (Al) of Chesapeake, Virginia; six grandchildren; Adam Lail, Josh Lail (Jennifer), Jonathan Young (Amy), Harley Freshour (Vickie), Melissa Cardwell Pittman (Micah), and Brooke Cardwell; eight great grandchildren; and one brother, Bob Terrell (Jane). A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 4:00 p.m., at Nebo First Baptist Church, with the Rev. Tony Shirley and the Rev. Dennis Hensley officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 3:00 until 4:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Revis family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit, www.beamfuneralservice.com., or call (828) 559-8111.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@mcdowellnews.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.