August 29, 1940 - May 30, 2020 On the afternoon of Saturday, May 30, 2020, Mr. Donald Arthur Rief, age 79, of Marion, set sail on his final journey home to be with his Lord, at his residence with his loving wife by his side. The son of the late Albert Edward Rief and Anna Prinz Rief, he was born on August 29, 1940 in West Point, Nebraska. A devout member of Hicks Chapel Baptist Church, Don loved the Lord. His greatest desire in life was to see souls saved. Retiring from Ford Motor Company after twenty-five years of dedicated service, he was a proud United States Navy veteran who enjoyed camping and was very passionate about sailing and boating, generally. A loving husband, father, brother and grandfather, Don loved nothing more than being able to spend time and make precious memories with his family, whom he loved dearly. Preceding Don in death in addition to his parents are his brother, Bob Rief; and sister, Jeanette Kroupa. Those Don leaves behind to cherish his precious memory include his beloved wife of fifty-one years, Virginia "Jackie" Washburn Rief; along with his two sons, Terry Rief (Jennifer) and David M. Rief (Erin). He also leaves behind one brother, Jerry Rief (Nancy); one sister, Nancy Grovijohn (Jim); as well as six granddaughters, Taylor, Summer, Greenlee, Kohlman, Raylen, and Wrenn. A celebration of Don's life will be held on Wednesday, June 03, 2020, at 2:00 P.M., in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service, with the Reverend Chad Wise officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M., at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, those who make memorial donations in Don's memory are asked to consider either the World Missionary Press, P.O. Box 120, New Paris, Indiana 46553, www. wmpress.org; or McDowell East Gideons Camp, P.O. Box 1166, Marion, North Carolina 28752. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Rief family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com., or call (828)-559-8111.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Train hits rock slide in northern McDowell
-
Truck crash delays traffic on I-40 in McDowell
-
Report: Man found passed out at Visitor's Center had meth and marijuana
-
McDowell's coronavirus cases jump 10 to 61. Health official blames 'mass gatherings'
-
From Our Archives: Here’s a look back at this week in 2001
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@mcdowellnews.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.