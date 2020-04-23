June 12, 1933 - April 21, 2020 Marie McNeely Sargent, 86, of Marion, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Brian Center in Spruce Pine. Marie was born June 12, 1933, in McDowell County, to the late Jefferson Reid McNeely and Mable Ruth Wall McNeely. She was a homemaker and always staying busy with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed taking walks and gardening and she was an excellent cook. Her children rave about her fried chicken saying, "it was the best fried chicken ever." Marie was a sweet, lovable person. She gave hugs generously and never met a stranger. She will forever be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Edward Brown Sargent III; and her great-grandson, Cody Yates. Those left behind to cherish Marie's memory are four children, Nancy Sargent Conner (Bufford), Adele Sargent Freeman (Greg), Edward Brown Sargent IV (Sharron), and Michael Sargent (Carolyn); eight grandchildren, who were her pride and joy, Tammy Yates, Chris Conner, John Conner, Carl Atwell, Jonathan Atwell, Tracy Stevens, Dawn Sargent and Jan Sargent; seven great-grandchildren, Nathan Yates, Hayden Atwell, Noah Atwell, Adalynn Conner, Easton Conner, Caleb Blake and Colby Blake; one brother, Reid McNeely (Martha) and their two children; and one sister, Darlene McNeely. A private graveside service to celebrate Marie's life will be held at McDowell Memorial Park. Kirksey Funeral Home of Marion www.kirkseymarion.com
