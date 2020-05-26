March 24, 1937 - May 24, 2020 Mrs. Genevieve Gardin Shade, 83, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Autumn Care of Marion. Genevieve was born in Marion, March 24, 1937, to the late Charlie Gardin and Mary Ann Conley Gardin. For more than 50 years, Genevieve had her own house cleaning business and enjoyed working in her flower garden. She liked to keep her mind sharp by playing bingo and doing word puzzles. Genevieve also liked to exercise and dance to stay in shape. Genevieve was preceded in death by her husband, James Robert Shade; three brothers, James Gardin Sr., Fred Gardin and Marshall Gardin; and five sisters, Charlie Mae Gardin, Josephine Gillin, Elizabeth Halloway, Zlema Grey and Betty Gardin Greenlee. Surviving Genevieve are a daughter, Lisa Johnson (Juan) of Morganton; a sister, Delores Gardin Mashburn of Marion; seven grandchildren, Nicole Faison, William Gardin Jr., Marcus Gardin, Stephanie Kete Ebam, Genevieve Alexis Gardin, Darius Shade and Ashley Shade; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and her companion of 23 years, Vernon Silver. A celebration of Genevieve life will be held Friday, May 29, at 3 p.m., at Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion, with the Rev. James Arthur Boyce officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. in the chapel of Westmoreland Funeral Home, an hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to WNC Bridge Foundation at P.O. Box 1315, Arden, NC 28704. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
