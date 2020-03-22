July 19, 1954 - March 19, 2020 Kathy Lynn Mash Shell, of Marion, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Shell. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Shell family.

Service information

Mar 23
Celebration of Life
Monday, March 23, 2020
1:00PM
Glenwood Baptist Church
155 Glenwood Baptist Church Road
Marion, NC 28752
