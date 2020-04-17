November 24, 1934 - April 15, 2020 On the morning of Wednesday, April 15, 2020, Mr. David Sigmon, age 85, of Marion, passed away at Mission Hospital McDowell. The son of the late James Eli Sigmon and Essie Harvey Sigmon, he was born in McDowell County on November 24, 1934. A loving husband, father and grandfather, David retired from Pittman trucking company after many years of faithful service. David also worked with the McDowell County Sheriff's office, and Marion Police Department. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his first wife, Iva June Randolph Sigmon, and his son, James T. Sigmon. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Violet Gillespie Sigmon; three children, Brenda Buchanan (Mike), Jerry Sigmon (Teresa), and Darryl Sigmon (Gloria); and two brothers, Bill Sigmon and Ray Sigmon. He also leaves behind thirteen grandchildren, and twenty great grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held at McDowell Memorial Park on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 1:00 P.M., where he will be laid to rest beside his first wife, Iva. Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Sigmon family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com., or call (828) 559-8111.

