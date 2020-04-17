November 24, 1934 - April 15, 2020 On the morning of Wednesday, April 15, 2020, Mr. David Sigmon, age 85, of Marion, passed away at Mission Hospital McDowell. The son of the late James Eli Sigmon and Essie Harvey Sigmon, he was born in McDowell County on November 24, 1934. A loving husband, father and grandfather, David retired from Pittman trucking company after many years of faithful service. David also worked with the McDowell County Sheriff's office, and Marion Police Department. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his first wife, Iva June Randolph Sigmon, and his son, James T. Sigmon. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Violet Gillespie Sigmon; three children, Brenda Buchanan (Mike), Jerry Sigmon (Teresa), and Darryl Sigmon (Gloria); and two brothers, Bill Sigmon and Ray Sigmon. He also leaves behind thirteen grandchildren, and twenty great grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held at McDowell Memorial Park on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 1:00 P.M., where he will be laid to rest beside his first wife, Iva. Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Sigmon family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com., or call (828) 559-8111.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Health officials: Three people in McDowell were hospitalized with COVID-19
-
Two more positive coronavirus cases in McDowell. Known total at 18
-
McDowell Board of Education approves COVID-19 bonus pay
-
Report: One charged, two sought in East Marion home invasion
-
BBB warns against sharing senior portrait on Facebook
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@mcdowellnews.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.