July 1, 1931 - June 5, 2020 Ruth Plemmons Wilkerson Sigmon, 88, of Lake Lure, formerly of Marion, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Vergie Wilkerson; and her second husband, Arnold Sigmon. She worked as Assistant Mgr. for Sears Roebuck & Co., for 25 years. Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the family.

