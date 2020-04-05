Lawrence "Sam" Sisk Lawrence " Sam" Sisk, 72, of Marion, passed away, at his residence, the morning of Thursday, April 2, 2020. Born in McDowell County, Jan. 21, 1948, he was the son of the late Elbert Sisk and Bessie Patton Sisk. He was also preceded in death by brother, Alvin Sisk; and sister, Maxine Allison. Sam was known has a loving father and lover of the outdoors. He loved to "Piddle" since he retired. He loved his daughter and his sweet cat. Sam is survived by daughter, Samantha Allison (Jason); grandson, Miles Allison; brothers, Charles Sisk (Diane) and Jerry "Cotton" Sisk (Pam); sisters, Della Faye Burnette (Ray) and Gladys "Sis" Hudson; and a number of nieces and nephews. A celebration of Sam's life will be held at a later date. www.beamfuneralservice.com

To plant a tree in memory of Lawrence Sisk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.