April 9, 1978 - May 24, 2020 Ms. Barbara Alice Slone, 42 of Mt. Vernon, Ky., passed from this life Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her home. She was born in Lexington, Ky., April 9, 1978, and had been an employee of Baxter's Medical Supply Company. A non-denominational Christian, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, as well as reading her Bible, listening to music, and crafting. She is survived by her children, Christopher Terry, Rachael L. Ponder, and Amber Nicole Ponder, all of North Carolina; grandchildren, Arianna and Jasper; parents, James and Marcella Whitaker of Mt. Vernon; brothers, R.J., Jim Bob, David, Casey, and Michael; sisters, Jenny and husband, Clay, and Rachel; and father, Ronnie Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Brian Ponder; grandparents, Bert and Alice Wren, and Kenneth and Pauline Smith; and brother, Mark. In accordance with Ms. Slone's wishes, the family has chosen cremation with no services. Dowell & Martin Funeral Home www.dowellmartin.com
